Twitter Thinks Shailene Woodley Was With Aaron Rodgers During Interview

Several Twitter users believe Aaron Rodgers was with his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley during his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (February 22), less than a week after reports that the couple ended their engagement.

Rodgers' appearance came hours after including Woodley in a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post of several photos late Monday (February 21) night, which including one with the quote "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk," as part of a #MondayNightGraditude post "for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

During the interview, a woman's laugh was heard in the background, which McAfee acknowledged would be a topic of discussion.

"It's the TV," Rodgers responded after looking to his right.

Numerous Twitter users pointed out Woodley's distinct laugh matched the one heard during the interview, including Twitter user @TommySledge, who compared the laugh heard on the Pat McAfee Show to Woodley's appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.