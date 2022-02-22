Twitter Thinks Shailene Woodley Was With Aaron Rodgers During Interview
By Jason Hall
February 22, 2022
Several Twitter users believe Aaron Rodgers was with his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley during his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (February 22), less than a week after reports that the couple ended their engagement.
Rodgers' appearance came hours after including Woodley in a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post of several photos late Monday (February 21) night, which including one with the quote "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk," as part of a #MondayNightGraditude post "for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."
During the interview, a woman's laugh was heard in the background, which McAfee acknowledged would be a topic of discussion.
"It's the TV," Rodgers responded after looking to his right.
Numerous Twitter users pointed out Woodley's distinct laugh matched the one heard during the interview, including Twitter user @TommySledge, who compared the laugh heard on the Pat McAfee Show to Woodley's appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Was that Shailene Woodley laughing in the background of Aaron Rodgers’ interview with Pat McAfee?— T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) February 22, 2022
Let’s investigate, shall we? pic.twitter.com/y50VxYnWts
I am 99.9% positive the woman heard laughing in the background of the Aaron Rogers interview was Shailene Woodley.— Jerry Byrd (@JerryByrde) February 22, 2022
No was that’s the TV. Laugh is kinda distinctive.
Was that Shailene’s laugh?! Sounded like it! 😱😱😱😱— Loreniki (@lorenagl85) February 22, 2022
That was @shailenewoodley https://t.co/QLrCh9J74Z— Realist Colts Fan 9-8 aint great! (@RealWiLLManilla) February 22, 2022
It's definitely Shailene. https://t.co/Kp6OYNO5eG— . (@dddspeaking) February 22, 2022
Rodgers addressed Woodley first in his heartfelt Instagram post late Monday night.
"Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers wrote of his ex-fiancée. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."
Last week, TMZ reported the reigning NFL MVP and Big Little Lies star had "ended things for good" months after initially being "rumored to have split."
Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, began dating in July 2020, following the quarterback's previous relationship with former racing driver Danica Patrick.
Rodgers initially referred to Woodley publicly as "my fiancée" during his virtual acceptance speech for his first of two consecutive NFL MVP awards in February 2021.
Woodley also publicly supported Rodgers amid backlash for his initial COVID-19 vaccine comments in November on the Pat McAfee Show after testing positive for the coronavirus days prior.
Rodgers also addressed several Packers teammates, which led to speculation regarding his future with the team amid what's expected to be yet another busy offseason for the four-time MVP.
"To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.
"To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.
"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.
Rodgers denied that the post, gave any indication about his future with the Green Bay Packers during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.
Rodgers concluded the post by urging his followers to "spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you're at it," before adding "Love and peace."
Rodgers is just days removed from winning his second consecutive NFL MVP award, which is the fourth of his 17-year career.
The former Super Bowl champion is once again facing an offseason in which his future with the Packers -- the only NFL franchise he's ever played for -- is in question after reportedly being "disgruntled" with the organization prior to returning last offseason.