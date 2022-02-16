Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Call Off Engagement: Report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have reportedly broken off their engagement.

TMZ reports the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player and Big Little Lies star have "ended things for good" months after initially being "rumored to have split."

Multiple sources told US Weekly that Rodgers and Woodley "haven't been spending any time together" during recent weeks, noting that Woodley "has been super busy with work" and Rodgers was always "focused" on football.

Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, began dating in July 2020, following the quarterback's previous relationship with former racing driver Danica Patrick.

Rodgers initially referred to Woodley publicly as "my fiancée" during his virtual acceptance speech for his first of two consecutive NFL MVP awards in February 2021.

Woodley also publicly supported Rodgers amid backlash for his initial COVID-19 vaccine comments in November on the Pat McAfee Show after testing positive for the coronavirus days prior.

Rodgers is just days removed from winning his second consecutive NFL MVP award, which is the fourth of his 17-year career.

The former Super Bowl champion is once again facing an offseason in which his future with the Packers -- the only NFL franchise he's ever played for -- is in question after reportedly being "disgruntled" with the organization prior to returning last offseason.

"Everything is definitely on the table," Rodgers said during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, addressing whether he was considering retirement while weighing whether or not to return to the Packers or seek a trade out of Green Bay. "There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won't necessarily get into but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing and to go into the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first and then after that it's just conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and then making a decision from there."

Rodgers and Green Bay agreed to a reworked deal this past offseason after the reigning NFL Most Valuable Palyer arrived late to training camp amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization.