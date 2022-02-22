Utah College Student Trying To Make Rocket Fuel In Dorm Causes Explosion

A Brigham Young University student caused an explosion in a college dorm after trying to make homemade rocket fuel, police said. Now, 22 students living at Heritage Halls Building 4 have been displaced as a result to allow for clean up and repairs.

BYU police officers and Provo firefighters responded to a fire alarm around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the dorm on campus. The fire sprinklers were activated and the main floor was flooding, BYU Police said in a Facebook post.

A resident was making homemade rocket fuel on the stove "when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball. The flames from the explosion had engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system. Firefighters quickly secured the scene and were able to put out the remnants from the fire," police said.

BYU Police called the student "Rocket Man" in a Facebook post.