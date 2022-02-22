YG Commemorates His Late Friend Slim 400 By Getting A Tattoo Of His Face

It's been a tough couple of months for YG. The Bompton rapper recently lost one of his closest friends, Vincent Cohran a.k.a. Slim 400, to gun violence. Now he's honoring his late homie with some fresh ink.

In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, February 21, YG revealed the detailed tattoo he got in honor of Slim 400. The colorful tattoo features an image of Slim's face with a red bandana wrapped around his head. The tattoo also includes a huge 4Hunnid logo hovering over Slim's head. YG uploaded a photo of his new tat and said a few words about Slim.

"@slim400blk Brazy blood, love you P Treez!" YG wrote towards the bottom of the photo.