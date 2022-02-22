YG Commemorates His Late Friend Slim 400 By Getting A Tattoo Of His Face
By Tony M. Centeno
February 22, 2022
It's been a tough couple of months for YG. The Bompton rapper recently lost one of his closest friends, Vincent Cohran a.k.a. Slim 400, to gun violence. Now he's honoring his late homie with some fresh ink.
In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, February 21, YG revealed the detailed tattoo he got in honor of Slim 400. The colorful tattoo features an image of Slim's face with a red bandana wrapped around his head. The tattoo also includes a huge 4Hunnid logo hovering over Slim's head. YG uploaded a photo of his new tat and said a few words about Slim.
"@slim400blk Brazy blood, love you P Treez!" YG wrote towards the bottom of the photo.
YG honors Slim 400 with new tattoo. pic.twitter.com/c6CU4P1Q2l— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 20, 2022
Slim 400 was gunned down back on December 8 in Inglewood, Calif. According to TMZ, police and an ambulance arrived on the scene shortly after gunshots were reported in the area. As soon as they saw Slim suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of a driveway, they transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was only 33 years old. It was the second time Slim was shot in two years. In 2019, Slim was hospitalized after he was shot eight times.
YG played a role in Slim's come-up as a rapper. Slim was discovered by the now-defunked Pu$haz Ink music label, which is the same label that helped the "Big Bank" rapper and Mustard early on in their careers. Since then, YG and Slim had worked together on a few songs like “G$FB," “When I Was Gone,” “Word Is Bond” and “Goapele." Slim also released his own albums like Keepin It 400 in 2014 and his final project BompTTon, which dropped at the beginning of 2021. Slim was laid to rest on January 18. YG and Slim were so close that the 4Hunnid founder was also one of the pallbearers at Slim's funeral.