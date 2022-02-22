YG Commemorates His Late Friend Slim 400 By Getting A Tattoo Of His Face

By Tony M. Centeno

February 22, 2022

YG and Slim 400
Photo: Getty Images

It's been a tough couple of months for YG. The Bompton rapper recently lost one of his closest friends, Vincent Cohran a.k.a. Slim 400, to gun violence. Now he's honoring his late homie with some fresh ink.

In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, February 21, YG revealed the detailed tattoo he got in honor of Slim 400. The colorful tattoo features an image of Slim's face with a red bandana wrapped around his head. The tattoo also includes a huge 4Hunnid logo hovering over Slim's head. YG uploaded a photo of his new tat and said a few words about Slim.

"@slim400blk Brazy blood, love you P Treez!" YG wrote towards the bottom of the photo.

Slim 400 was gunned down back on December 8 in Inglewood, Calif. According to TMZ, police and an ambulance arrived on the scene shortly after gunshots were reported in the area. As soon as they saw Slim suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of a driveway, they transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was only 33 years old. It was the second time Slim was shot in two years. In 2019, Slim was hospitalized after he was shot eight times.

YG played a role in Slim's come-up as a rapper. Slim was discovered by the now-defunked Pu$haz Ink music label, which is the same label that helped the "Big Bank" rapper and Mustard early on in their careers. Since then, YG and Slim had worked together on a few songs like “G$FB," “When I Was Gone,” “Word Is Bond” and “Goapele." Slim also released his own albums like Keepin It 400 in 2014 and his final project BompTTon, which dropped at the beginning of 2021. Slim was laid to rest on January 18. YG and Slim were so close that the 4Hunnid founder was also one of the pallbearers at Slim's funeral.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.