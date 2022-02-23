5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Nevada

By Ginny Reese

February 23, 2022

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Only In Your State compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Nevada. Here are five celebrities from the Silver State:

1. Jenna Malone (Sparks)

Jenna Malone has starred in a number of super popular films, including Pride & Prejudice, The Hunger Games, Donnie Darko, and Stepmom. Malone is also a musician, songwriter, and photographer. She was born in sparks and spent a lot of time in her early life in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical's "Lorelei" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Busch (Las Vegas)

Kyl Busch is an accomplished professional stock car driver. Busch was born in Vegas and grew up in the city.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Rutina Wesley (Las Vegas)

Rutina Wesley is best known for her role in True Bloods. She was born and raised in Vegas, and she even graduated from the Las Vegas Academy of International Studies, Performing, and Visual Arts.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Matthew Gray Gubler (Las Vegas)

Matthew Gray Gubler is well-known for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds. Gubler studied acting at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. He has directed several projects, and is also an author, model, and painter.

Photo: Getty Images

5. Dawn Wells (Reno)

Dawn Wells is best known for her role as Mary Ann Summers in Gilligan's Island. She was born and raised in Reno.

Photo: Getty Images

Click here to read the full list of celebrities that you may not know are from Nevada.

