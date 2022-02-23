5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Nevada

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Only In Your State compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Nevada. Here are five celebrities from the Silver State:

1. Jenna Malone (Sparks)

Jenna Malone has starred in a number of super popular films, including Pride & Prejudice, The Hunger Games, Donnie Darko, and Stepmom. Malone is also a musician, songwriter, and photographer. She was born in sparks and spent a lot of time in her early life in Las Vegas.