Florence + The Machine Kicks Off New Era Of Music With 'King' Release

By Dani Medina

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new era of Florence + The Machine is upon us!

The English indie rock band released its first single Wednesday — "King." The band released the song digitally with an accompanying five-minute-long music video, directed by Autumn de Wilde.

It's Florence + The Machine's first release since its fourth studio album High As Hope in 2018. Frontwoman Florence Welch has released singles since then, however, including "Call Me Cruella" featured in Disney's Cruella and COVID-19 rallying cry "Light of Love" in 2020.

Welch shared a cryptic message earlier this week teasing new music. "Something's coming," she said on social media along with a tarot card-esque photo that says "King." Fans have speculated it was the release of new music — which was confirmed with the release of King on Wednesday. But fans have noticed something else. 👀

On Florence + The Machine's website, the homepage is a screen with 15 tarot cards. One of the tarot cards was flipped to reveal "King."

Are we getting 15 new Florence + The Machine songs? It's possible.

There have also been billboards spotted around London teasing the release of new music and letters have mailed to fans that say "King" along with a "Chapter 1" on the envelope. The band hasn't confirmed anything specifically yet.

You can watch the "King" music video below.

Florence + the Machine
