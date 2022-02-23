Florida Lawyer Arrested For Allegedly Getting Naked Inside Bar

By Zuri Anderson

February 23, 2022

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida lawyer is facing charges after she refused to put on clothes after going nude inside a bar, according to The Smoking Gun.

Reporters say the incident happened at Beach Lounge in St. Pete Beach around 2:15 a.m. Friday (February 18). Kelly Elkins, 49, entered the business but was "intoxicated to the point the manager refused to server her," according to an arrest report.

After being refused service, Elkins allegedly walked into the restroom and came back out "unclothed and completely naked." The manager called authorities when she refused to put on some clothes, officials claim.

A Pinellas County deputy responded to the scene and reportedly found the drunk lawyer still naked. After being told multiple times to get dressed, Elkins only put on a hoodie and claims she was too tired to put on pants, the report alleges. The incident played out in front of several customers at the bar, too, reporters noted.

Elkins was booked into the county jail on a disorderly conduct charge, The Smoking Gun says. She was later released on her own recognizance. Reporters added that she was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2001 and is a licensed real estate broker.

