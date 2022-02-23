Foo Fighters Members Reveal Their Favorite Concert Memories

By Katrina Nattress

February 24, 2022

The Foo Fighters are gearing up for their horror film Studio 666 to hit theaters on Friday (February 25). During its premiere, the band of course talked about its making, but they also divulged something else to Consequence: Their favorite concert memories.

Taylor Hawkins' came last year when the Foos played the first at-capacity show at Madison Square Garden after the pandemic closed down live music. That was a special moment for me,” the drummer said.

Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett both agreed on Saturday Night Live appearances, albeit different ones. For the bassist, it was when they live-premiered "Shame Shame" on the night President Biden's victory was announced, and for the guitarist it was when the band backed Mick Jagger during a 2012 episode.

While these answers all seem reasonable, Dave Grohl's was a little surprising. “Breaking my leg — that was my favorite Foo Fighters show of all time," he said. "I swear to God — it’s my favorite show we’ve ever played.”

During the premiere, Consequence also chatted with KISS's Paul Stanley about the possibility of collaborating with Grohl.

“Dave and I, we had children in the same school, so I’ve known Dave for a while,” he explained before showing his admiration for the Foos frontman. “I mean, look, what he’s done is phenomenal. The idea of going from being the drummer in such a pivotal band to becoming really arguably one of the biggest rock stars in the world? Pretty good.”

When asked if he thought he and Grohl would ever collaborate, Stanley said “at some point, I’m sure we’ll do something – we’ll make some noise together. That’s what makes music so fun.” Not just the collaboration process, Stanley confirmed, but “not knowing what’s coming tomorrow.”

