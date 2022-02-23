Garth Brooks Is 'Coming Home' For New Nashville Tour Date

Garth Brooks is bringing his Stadium Tour back to Nashville.

The country superstar was forced to postpone his original Nashville stop at Nissan Stadium in July 2021 due to weather, disappointing the more than 70,000 fans in attendance. The Nashville show was eventually canceled due to the surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country, leading some to wonder when he would return to Nashville. Now, fans can finally expect Brooks to return to Nissan Stadium on April 16 to finish what he started, FOX 17 reports.

"Nashville, we're coming home...AGAIN," he said in a tweet on Wednesday (February 23). "You were sweet to each other when the Thunder Rolled last time. I not only want to come back, I have to come back! Not for you, but for me! Let's make this a night so great we want to live it twice!"