Garth Brooks Is 'Coming Home' For New Nashville Tour Date

By Sarah Tate

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Garth Brooks is bringing his Stadium Tour back to Nashville.

The country superstar was forced to postpone his original Nashville stop at Nissan Stadium in July 2021 due to weather, disappointing the more than 70,000 fans in attendance. The Nashville show was eventually canceled due to the surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country, leading some to wonder when he would return to Nashville. Now, fans can finally expect Brooks to return to Nissan Stadium on April 16 to finish what he started, FOX 17 reports.

"Nashville, we're coming home...AGAIN," he said in a tweet on Wednesday (February 23). "You were sweet to each other when the Thunder Rolled last time. I not only want to come back, I have to come back! Not for you, but for me! Let's make this a night so great we want to live it twice!"

According to the "Friends in Low Places" singer's website, this will be his final Stadium Tour stop in Nashville and the only stop in Tennessee and Kentucky.

"It's great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium," said Burke Nihill, president and CEO of the Tennessee Titans. "Not only is he the No.1-selling solo artists in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn't be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what's sure to be an electric show."

Tickets for the April 16 show are $94.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, March 4. There is an eight-ticket limit. For more information, check here.

