Garth Brooks Addresses Fans After Nashville Concert Postponed By Storms

Garth Brooks addressed his fans days after his concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium was postponed due to strong storms in the area.

Brooks was set to perform at his first stadium show in Nashville on Saturday (July 31) but intense storms initially caused a delay, causing fans to seek shelter. He had yet to take the stage, but Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood had played a few songs prior to the halt, per WKRN.

Around 9:15 p.m., Nissan Stadium officially postponed the concert due to the ongoing storms and intense lightning. Officials were working hard to reschedule the concert for the following night, on Sunday, but the last-minute nature wouldn't work. Brooks said that after communicating with stadium staff into the early morning hours of Sunday, they decided to postpone the show to a later date.

"The problem that they kept having was the experience people would have Sunday wouldn't be the level of experience that the Titans Stadium is used to giving people that come there," he said in a video on his Facebook page Monday night (August 2), citing lack of staff to direct traffic and not having enough food for the estimated 70,000 attendees.