Garth Brooks Addresses Fans After Nashville Concert Postponed By Storms
By Sarah Tate
August 3, 2021
Garth Brooks addressed his fans days after his concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium was postponed due to strong storms in the area.
Brooks was set to perform at his first stadium show in Nashville on Saturday (July 31) but intense storms initially caused a delay, causing fans to seek shelter. He had yet to take the stage, but Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood had played a few songs prior to the halt, per WKRN.
Around 9:15 p.m., Nissan Stadium officially postponed the concert due to the ongoing storms and intense lightning. Officials were working hard to reschedule the concert for the following night, on Sunday, but the last-minute nature wouldn't work. Brooks said that after communicating with stadium staff into the early morning hours of Sunday, they decided to postpone the show to a later date.
"The problem that they kept having was the experience people would have Sunday wouldn't be the level of experience that the Titans Stadium is used to giving people that come there," he said in a video on his Facebook page Monday night (August 2), citing lack of staff to direct traffic and not having enough food for the estimated 70,000 attendees.
Nashville
It’s a party no matter what. Thank you for being YOU! love, g #StudioGPosted by Garth Brooks on Monday, August 2, 2021
While the country music star didn't announce a rescheduled date, he said his team has one in mind but, "It's not anywhere [as] soon as I would like it."
Throughout the commotion of the intense storm, many in attendance were concerned about the lightning procedures in place at the stadium. Some fans arriving late said they were told to wait in their cars while others already at the concert crowded into the covered sections of the stadium. The Titans organization released a statement on the stadium's lightning policy.
"The NFL's best practice policy is that we ask all fans to evacuate the stands, not the stadium, when there is lightning within eight miles of the facility," said Kate Guerra, team publicist. "We can repopulate them 30 minutes after the final lightning strike. We can't evacuate the stadium and send folks out into the storm, so we ask them to shelter until it's safe to go out. It's very standard across most outdoor venues."