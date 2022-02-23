Joe Jonas Shares Trailer For DNCE And Kygo Collab 'Dancing Feet'

By Sarah Tate

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

DNCE is back and ready to share new music.

Earlier this month, the band announced it was "back to make you move" in a new collaboration with Kygo for their song "Dancing Feet." On Tuesday (February 22), lead singer Joe Jonas shared a trailer for the upcoming music video set to drop on Friday (February 25).

The teaser is presented as a movie trailer, with credits for DNCE members and Kygo, and features fast cars, pools, parties and, of course, music. Jonas even dons a sparkly pink ensemble and shows off his moves during a huge dance battle while he sings, "I don't wanna dance another beat, no, unless it's with you."

Check out the trailer below.

In the lead up to the video, DNCE has been sharing some sneak peeks behind the scenes, including a confetti-filled set, sharp pink and white suits, and the "dance battle to end all dance battles."

Jonas previously took to TikTok to tease a "new era" of music, with fans speculating everything from DNCE's return to a Camp Rock reunion or even a solo project. Fortunately for fans, they didn't have to wait long before DNCE made its return to Instagram and pledged, "WE'RE BACK TO MAKE YOU MOVE."

