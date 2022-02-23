Joe Jonas Shares Trailer For DNCE And Kygo Collab 'Dancing Feet'

DNCE is back and ready to share new music.

Earlier this month, the band announced it was "back to make you move" in a new collaboration with Kygo for their song "Dancing Feet." On Tuesday (February 22), lead singer Joe Jonas shared a trailer for the upcoming music video set to drop on Friday (February 25).

The teaser is presented as a movie trailer, with credits for DNCE members and Kygo, and features fast cars, pools, parties and, of course, music. Jonas even dons a sparkly pink ensemble and shows off his moves during a huge dance battle while he sings, "I don't wanna dance another beat, no, unless it's with you."

Check out the trailer below.