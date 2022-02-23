Lizzo Tells All About New Album And Reality TV Show

Lizzo has a ton in store for us this year!

The "Truth Hurts" singer recently announced the release date of her new reality TV show "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The dance competition series will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on March 25th.

She opened up with Variety about everything that's soon to come.

The idea for this new reality series came forth due to Lizzo's dedication to hiring plus-size backup dancers for her shows. The job searches were previously challenging due to plus-size women often having a far more difficult time landing an agent. This frustration inspired her to post an open-call audition on social media, of which she sorted through tens of thousands of applicants before settling on the finalists for “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Of this challenge, Lizzo told Variety "It’s a trickle down. Agents represent girls they feel like have value. I think bigger bodies have been devalued in the industry. We’re not getting agents because we’re not getting jobs. We’re not getting jobs because we don’t have agents. Y’all are just pingponging. A lot of girls who dance with me got agents after they started working with me because they were generating a viable stream of income. I’m grateful for that, but it’s still ridiculous. These girls should be getting representation ASAP. Hopefully this show helps that."

The "Juice" singer also has a new album in the works.

"Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music," she responded when asked about the new album.

