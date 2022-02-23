This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Denver

Everybody loves eating some delicious food, especially if they're for relatively low prices. Many American cities have places dedicated to serving up cheap dishes that still taste satisfying.

If you're looking for places to grab affordable bites in Denver, Colorado, Yelp has you covered. There, you can find a list of the highest-rated spots offering yummy dishes that go easy on your wallet. According to the website, the best place to grab some cheap eats in the Mile High City is...

Bourbon Grill!

Located at 571 E Colfax Ave, this cajun restaurant sports an amazing 4.5-star rating on Yelp. Bourbon Grill is dedicated to serving up feel-good Creole cooking. Reviewers praise the restaurant for offering a lot of food for a good price. Their iconic chicken and macaroni and cheese are among their standout menu items.