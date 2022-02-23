This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Seattle

Everybody loves eating some delicious food, especially if they're for relatively low prices. Many American cities have places dedicated to serving up cheap dishes that still taste satisfying.

If you're looking for places to grab affordable bites in Seattle, Washington, Yelp has you covered. There, you can find a list of the highest-rated spots offering yummy dishes that go easy on your wallet. According to the website, the best place to grab some cheap eats in the Emerald City is...

Seattle Fish Guys!

Located at 411 23rd Ave S, this poke restaurant sports an amazing 4.5-star rating on Yelp. Reviewers love how much food you get in a single bowl, and they're especially fond of the salmon bowl. You have the choice of shoyu tuna, tako (octopus), scallop, and the aforementioned salmon for your main protein alongside your choice of rice and a side salad.

They also have several side items and soups to sink your teeth into, as well, including sashimi, oyster shooters, Dungeness crab cocktail and more.