This Place Has The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cupcake. The website states, "We've partnered with Yelp to find the best cupcake in every state. To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "cupcake."

According to the website, the best cupcake in all of Arizona is the Peanut Butter Mousse Cupcake at The Great Gadsby Bakery in Gilbert. Honestly, it sounds like a dream. So what sets this cupcake above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"If you're not already impressed by this peanut butter mousse cupcake, then you're not a true cupcake lover. As the name implies, The Great Gadsby Bakery creates grand sweets."

