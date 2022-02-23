This Place Has The Best Cupcake In All Of Indiana

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cupcake. The website states, "We've partnered with Yelp to find the best cupcake in every state. To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "cupcake."

According to the website, the best cupcake in all of Indiana is the Oreo Cookie Cupcake at Underground Cupcakes and Cafe in Bloomington. Honestly, it sounds like a dream. So what sets this cupcake above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Calling all cookie lovers! Sweeten up your day with this decadent Oreo cookie cupcake at Underground Cupcakes and Cafe."

Click here to see more from Underground Cupcakes and Cafe.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cupcake.