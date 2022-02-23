This Place Has The Best Cupcake In All Of Kentucky

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cupcake. The website states, "We've partnered with Yelp to find the best cupcake in every state. To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "cupcake."

According to the website, the best cupcake in all of Kentucky is the Snickers Cupcake at Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen in Louisville. Honestly, it sounds like a dream. So what sets this cupcake above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Ice cream, pie, and cupcakes? Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen sounds too good to be true. If you want to be adventurous, try one of the "upside-down" cupcakes, with the frosting served on the bottom half of the treat."

