This Place Has The Best Cupcake In All Of Nevada

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cupcake. The website states, "We've partnered with Yelp to find the best cupcake in every state. To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "cupcake."

According to the website, the best cupcake in all of Nevada is the French Toast Cupcake at Tsp. Baking Company in North Las Vegas. Honestly, it sounds like a dream. So what sets this cupcake above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This one-of-a-kind cupcakery offers a unique ambiance, complete with glitter floors and custom artwork throughout the establishment. While the bakery offers a wide variety of colorful flavors, the French toast cupcake seems to be a crowd favorite and is adorned with a cute miniature toast atop the frosting."

