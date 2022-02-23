'Unusual Weather Phenomenon' Spotted In North Carolina

An "unusual weather phenomenon" was spotted along the coast of North Carolina, WRAL reports.

If you see the low fog that is expected to move onto the beaches in southeastern North Carolina in the coming days, don't worry, you're not in a horror movie. The phenomenon known as sea fog may look eerie, but it's simply a misty scene you can witness along the shore.

But what causes the strange sight? According to WRAL Meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, it's all about different temperatures coming together as warm air moves across the cool currents.

"You get that warm, moist air moving over that cold ocean water and it cools the air mass sitting over the water," said Gardner. "When you cool it, you have condensation that forms. It's the function of the warm air moving over the cold ocean temperatures that creates the cloud."

Similar to drivers traveling through fog, boaters should also be aware of the visibility issues caused by the sea fog.

"You could be inland and you head out to the beaches and all of a sudden, you're in a cloud," aid Gardner. "It's warm and sunny a few miles back and you appear at the beach expecting to have a nice day, and it's cloudy and cool on the beach."