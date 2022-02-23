WATCH: Thief Snatches Family's Cat From Porch Of North Portland Home

A female thief was caught on camera taking a family's cat from their front porch in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Footage from Sunday morning (February 20) shows a woman in a white scarf and pink jacket enticing the KiKi, the cat, on the front porch of the home. When the suspect couldn't get the feline to play nice, she ended up picking him up and walking off with him.

"I just started crying, you know, it’s just like, it’s like a family member is gone," Karina Autar told reporters. She and her brother Akash Autur says they got KiKi as a reward for Karina graduating middle school. The siblings are currently students at the University of Oregon.

Karina and Akash say KiKi has a routine where he goes for a walk around five in the morning. The pet then hangs out on the porch until someone lets him back in around 7 a.m. Even their parents are "distraught" over KiKi being taken, according to the siblings.

"It’s like their child is gone ya know," Karina says. "They already are empty nesters because we’re gone and KiKi was the only thing I would assume keeping them not feeling lonely."

No word on if the siblings filed a police report over the stolen cat, but Karina and Akash say the community is helping get the word about KiKi. They just hope he can come back safely.