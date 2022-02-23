You've Probably Been Pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's Name Wrong This Whole Time
By Dani Medina
February 23, 2022
Lindsay Lohan joined TikTok earlier this month — but a video of hers is going mega viral right now for a reason you might not expect.
The Mean Girls star revealed how her last name is actually pronounced. Lo-HAN? Nah. It's actually pronounced LOW-en, she said in a video posted February 7. "Hey everyone, it's Lindsey Lohan. And guess what? Now I'm on TikTok!" she said.
Top comments on her post are hilarious. Here's a look at some:
- "Lindsay... lowen? 🤨"
- "I hear she just moved here from Africa 🌍"
- "u pronounced ur name wrong"
- "Wait. Lindsey “LOWEN”?!?IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?"
Yes, yes you have!
@lindsaylohan
I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow♬ original sound - lindsaylohan
@breeeleslie
Am I the only one who thought it was loHAN??#WeAllPlayforCanada #foryoupage #ToyotaWave♬ original sound - Bree :)
Since Lohan's arrival on TikTok, she's posted two Planet Fitness ads and an iconic remake of a scene from The Parent Trap. *British accent* "I have class and you don't!"
@lindsaylohan
you heard it here first. #theparenttrap♬ original sound - MD
