You've Probably Been Pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's Name Wrong This Whole Time

By Dani Medina

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan joined TikTok earlier this month — but a video of hers is going mega viral right now for a reason you might not expect.

The Mean Girls star revealed how her last name is actually pronounced. Lo-HAN? Nah. It's actually pronounced LOW-en, she said in a video posted February 7. "Hey everyone, it's Lindsey Lohan. And guess what? Now I'm on TikTok!" she said.

Top comments on her post are hilarious. Here's a look at some:

  • "Lindsay... lowen? 🤨"
  • "I hear she just moved here from Africa 🌍"
  • "u pronounced ur name wrong"
  • "Wait. Lindsey “LOWEN”?!?IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?"

Yes, yes you have!

Since Lohan's arrival on TikTok, she's posted two Planet Fitness ads and an iconic remake of a scene from The Parent Trap. *British accent* "I have class and you don't!"

Lohan's name might not be the only celebrity name you've been pronouncing wrong. Here's a list!

