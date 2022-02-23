You've Probably Been Pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's Name Wrong This Whole Time

Lindsay Lohan joined TikTok earlier this month — but a video of hers is going mega viral right now for a reason you might not expect.

The Mean Girls star revealed how her last name is actually pronounced. Lo-HAN? Nah. It's actually pronounced LOW-en, she said in a video posted February 7. "Hey everyone, it's Lindsey Lohan. And guess what? Now I'm on TikTok!" she said.

Top comments on her post are hilarious. Here's a look at some:

"Lindsay... lowen? 🤨"

"I hear she just moved here from Africa 🌍"

"u pronounced ur name wrong"

"Wait. Lindsey “LOWEN”?!?IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?"

Yes, yes you have!