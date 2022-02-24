13 Kentucky Counties Among The Top 50 Worst Counties To Live In America

By Ginny Reese

February 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The United States is home to more than 328 million people and spans nearly 3.8 million square miles. Among the vast expanse of the country, there are some places that offer less desirable living conditions.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of America's top 50 worst counties to live in. The website states, "Inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. created an index of three measures — poverty, life expectancy at birth, and bachelor’s degree attainment — to identify the worst U.S. counties to live in."

According to the list, a whopping 13 Kentucky counties made the list. Here are the Kentucky counties that landed on the list:

50. Knox County

  • Poverty rate: 33.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.2%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 72.5 years
  • Total population: 31,365
  • Largest place in county: Corbin

49. Owsley County

  • Poverty rate: 30.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.2%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 69.0 years
  • Total population: 4,442
  • Largest place in county: Booneville

42. Wolfe county

  • Poverty rate: 29.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.7%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.5 years
  • Total population: 7,207
  • Largest place in county: Campton

39. Floyd County

  • Poverty rate: 30.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.3%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.0 years
  • Total population: 36,456
  • Largest place in county: Prestonsburg

33. Estill County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 30.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.9%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years
  • Total population: 14,224
  • Largest place in county: Irvine

28. Letcher County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 33.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.1%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.3 years
  • Total population: 22,295
  • Largest place in county: Jenkins

24. Breathitt County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 34.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.2%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 69.7 years
  • Total population: 12,977
  • Largest place in county: Jackson

18. McCreary County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 33.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 7.2% 
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years
  • Total population: 17,465
  • Largest place in county: Pine Knot

17. Bell County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 35.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.2%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.9 years
  • Total population: 26,791
  • Largest place in county: Middlesborough

16. Harlan County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 36.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 10.8%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 70.5 years
  • Total population: 26,699
  • Largest place in county: Cumberland

15. Clay County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 36.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.8%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.0 years
  • Total population: 20,368
  • Largest place in county: Manchester

14. Lee County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 34.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.3%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 70.1 years
  • Total population: 6,881
  • Largest place in county: Beattyville

11. Leslie County, Kentucky

  • Poverty rate: 38.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.7%
  • Life expectancy at birth: 71.5 years
  • Total population: 10,283
  • Largest place in county: Hyden

Click here to see the full list of America's worst counties to live in.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.