13 Kentucky Counties Among The Top 50 Worst Counties To Live In America

The United States is home to more than 328 million people and spans nearly 3.8 million square miles. Among the vast expanse of the country, there are some places that offer less desirable living conditions.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of America's top 50 worst counties to live in. The website states, "Inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. created an index of three measures — poverty, life expectancy at birth, and bachelor’s degree attainment — to identify the worst U.S. counties to live in."

According to the list, a whopping 13 Kentucky counties made the list. Here are the Kentucky counties that landed on the list:

50. Knox County

Poverty rate: 33.2%

33.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.2%

14.2% Life expectancy at birth: 72.5 years

72.5 years Total population: 31,365

31,365 Largest place in county: Corbin

49. Owsley County

Poverty rate: 30.3%

30.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.2%

16.2% Life expectancy at birth: 69.0 years

69.0 years Total population: 4,442

4,442 Largest place in county: Booneville

42. Wolfe county

Poverty rate: 29.2%

29.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.7%

8.7% Life expectancy at birth: 71.5 years

71.5 years Total population: 7,207

7,207 Largest place in county: Campton

39. Floyd County

Poverty rate: 30.7%

30.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.3%

11.3% Life expectancy at birth: 71.0 years

71.0 years Total population: 36,456

36,456 Largest place in county: Prestonsburg

33. Estill County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 30.9%

30.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.9%

9.9% Life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years

71.4 years Total population: 14,224

14,224 Largest place in county: Irvine

28. Letcher County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 33.6%

33.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.1%

12.1% Life expectancy at birth: 71.3 years

71.3 years Total population: 22,295

22,295 Largest place in county: Jenkins

24. Breathitt County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 34.4%

34.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.2%

15.2% Life expectancy at birth: 69.7 years

69.7 years Total population: 12,977

12,977 Largest place in county: Jackson

18. McCreary County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 33.4%

33.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 7.2%

7.2% Life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years

71.4 years Total population: 17,465

17,465 Largest place in county: Pine Knot

17. Bell County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 35.5%

35.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.2%

9.2% Life expectancy at birth: 71.9 years

71.9 years Total population: 26,791

26,791 Largest place in county: Middlesborough

16. Harlan County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 36.0%

36.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 10.8%

10.8% Life expectancy at birth: 70.5 years

70.5 years Total population: 26,699

26,699 Largest place in county: Cumberland

15. Clay County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 36.6%

36.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.8%

9.8% Life expectancy at birth: 71.0 years

71.0 years Total population: 20,368

20,368 Largest place in county: Manchester

14. Lee County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 34.6%

34.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.3%

8.3% Life expectancy at birth: 70.1 years

70.1 years Total population: 6,881

6,881 Largest place in county: Beattyville

11. Leslie County, Kentucky

Poverty rate: 38.0%

38.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.7%

8.7% Life expectancy at birth: 71.5 years

71.5 years Total population: 10,283

10,283 Largest place in county: Hyden

