13 Kentucky Counties Among The Top 50 Worst Counties To Live In America
By Ginny Reese
February 24, 2022
The United States is home to more than 328 million people and spans nearly 3.8 million square miles. Among the vast expanse of the country, there are some places that offer less desirable living conditions.
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of America's top 50 worst counties to live in. The website states, "Inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. created an index of three measures — poverty, life expectancy at birth, and bachelor’s degree attainment — to identify the worst U.S. counties to live in."
According to the list, a whopping 13 Kentucky counties made the list. Here are the Kentucky counties that landed on the list:
50. Knox County
- Poverty rate: 33.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.2%
- Life expectancy at birth: 72.5 years
- Total population: 31,365
- Largest place in county: Corbin
49. Owsley County
- Poverty rate: 30.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.2%
- Life expectancy at birth: 69.0 years
- Total population: 4,442
- Largest place in county: Booneville
42. Wolfe county
- Poverty rate: 29.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.7%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.5 years
- Total population: 7,207
- Largest place in county: Campton
39. Floyd County
- Poverty rate: 30.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.3%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.0 years
- Total population: 36,456
- Largest place in county: Prestonsburg
33. Estill County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 30.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.9%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years
- Total population: 14,224
- Largest place in county: Irvine
28. Letcher County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 33.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.1%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.3 years
- Total population: 22,295
- Largest place in county: Jenkins
24. Breathitt County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 34.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.2%
- Life expectancy at birth: 69.7 years
- Total population: 12,977
- Largest place in county: Jackson
18. McCreary County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 33.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 7.2%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years
- Total population: 17,465
- Largest place in county: Pine Knot
17. Bell County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 35.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.2%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.9 years
- Total population: 26,791
- Largest place in county: Middlesborough
16. Harlan County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 36.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 10.8%
- Life expectancy at birth: 70.5 years
- Total population: 26,699
- Largest place in county: Cumberland
15. Clay County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 36.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.8%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.0 years
- Total population: 20,368
- Largest place in county: Manchester
14. Lee County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 34.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.3%
- Life expectancy at birth: 70.1 years
- Total population: 6,881
- Largest place in county: Beattyville
11. Leslie County, Kentucky
- Poverty rate: 38.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.7%
- Life expectancy at birth: 71.5 years
- Total population: 10,283
- Largest place in county: Hyden
