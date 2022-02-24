3 Arrested Near Raleigh In Connection To Death Of Reality TV Star's Son

A 21-year-old woman in North Carolina is facing charges in connection to the death of a reality TV star's son, bringing the total of arrests to three.

Harley Alexander Shirley, age 21 of Clayton, was shot and killed during a memorial balloon release on February 17 honoring Xavier Smith, who died earlier this month in a Wake County car crash, per WRAL. According to reports, shots were fired outside Smith's home. Soon after, two gunshot victims were found in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store on Cornwallis Road. As of Thursday (February 24), the second victim, a 20-year-old woman, is still recovering from her injuries at a hospital.

On Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Cassidy Lorene Hunter and charged her with accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Johnston County Jail on a a $1 million bond. Prior to Hunter's arrest, two teens ages 16 and 17 were taken into custody and charged with murder and attempted murder. Due to the teen suspects being minors, their names have not been publicly released.

Shirley is the son of Lizard Lick Towing's Ronnie Shirley. According to the news outlet, the Shirley family starred in a reality show on truTV from 2011 to 2014 that followed their business. Following reports of his son's death, Ronnie Shirley said "he's at peace now" and that his family will "always cherish the times we had while you were with us, son."

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Shirley's honor to raise funds for a scholarship aimed at helping people overcome addiction.