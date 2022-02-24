DaBaby, NBA YoungBoy Will Release Joint Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 24, 2022
Two of the most talked about rappers are joining forces for a brand new album.
According to a report Hip-Hop N More published on Thursday, February 24, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are preparing to drop a joint album next week. The project, entitled Better Than You, will drop on March 4 via Interscope and Atlantic Records. Both artists are gearing up to drop the album's first single, "Neighborhood Superstar," on Friday, February 25. The official album cover for the project features both artists in claymation form.
DaBaby and YoungBoy have worked together on a few tracks in the past like their recent collaboration "Bestie / Hit," which dropped back in January. The first joined forces on "JUMP" which appears on DaBaby's 2020 album Blame it On Baby. As far as their solo work goes, YoungBoy recently released a new song called "I Hate YoungBoy," in which he sends out shots at Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and more. The song arrived just a month after he dropped his Colors album, which contains 19 tracks with Quando Rondo as the sole feature.
Meanwhile, DaBaby has had a busy year so far. Along with his recent collaboration with YoungBoy, the Charlotte, NC native previously released songs like "Couple Cubes Of Ice," "Book It," and "Sneaky Link Anthem." Those singles arrived after DaBaby released his six-track EP Back On My Baby Jesus S**t AGAIN featuring 21 Savage and Kodak Black along with "Lonely," which is his recent collaboration with Lil Wayne.
Look out for DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again's new song dropping Friday and their new joint album coming March 4.