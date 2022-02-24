DaBaby, NBA YoungBoy Will Release Joint Album

Two of the most talked about rappers are joining forces for a brand new album.

According to a report Hip-Hop N More published on Thursday, February 24, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are preparing to drop a joint album next week. The project, entitled Better Than You, will drop on March 4 via Interscope and Atlantic Records. Both artists are gearing up to drop the album's first single, "Neighborhood Superstar," on Friday, February 25. The official album cover for the project features both artists in claymation form.