Free, Self-Driving Robotic Taxi Service Now Available in Las Vegas

Las Vegas residents and visitors now have a new way of getting around. FOX 5 KVVU-TV reported that downtown Las Vegas now has a free, on-demand robotaxi service.

A news release states that beginning Thursday, February 24th, companies Motional and Via have launched a new robotic taxi service in the city. The services will provide free, self-driving rides to passengers in the downtown area.

According to the news release, the riders can access the rides in the Via app. The service will be in operation from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the companies.

There will be various drop-off and pickup spots in downtown Las Vegas. Those locations include:

RTC Bonneville Transit Center

Las Vegas City Hall

Container Park

Las Vegas Arts District

Clark County Government Center

So how exactly can you book your ride?

First, you will need to create an account on the app. The app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. Then, you will enter your pickup and drop-off addresses. The app will tell you exactly where to meet your vehicle. You can enable your camera to check into the Motional vehicle. You will then scan the QR code located inside the vehicle. There will be a screen that shows updates throughout the ride. It's as simple as that!

