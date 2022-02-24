Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Her First Child

Congratulations are in order — Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child!

Public records show that the award-winning actress delivered her baby in L.A. County, though it wasn’t immediately clear which day, according to a new report from TMZ. Lawrence, 31, has not publicly announced the birth or confirmed the gender of her baby as of publication time on Thursday morning (February 24).

Lawrence confirmed in September that she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37. The Hunger Games star and the art gallery director first started dating in June of 2018, and were engaged less than a year later in February of 2019. They tied the knot in October of that year, according to previous reports.

Many fans might be eager to learn more details as Lawrence steps into motherhood, but she previously explained that she didn’t plan to share much information with the public. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,’ I wouldn't be like, ‘God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in November. She apparently plans to shield her child from the public eye, and told the outlet at the time that she was “grateful and excited” to become a mom.