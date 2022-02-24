Mock Draft Has Steelers Making Blockbuster Trade For Starting QB

Pro Football Focus' latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft has the Pittsburgh Steelers trading multiple first-round picks to acquire a starting quarterback.

The two-round mock draft, which was published on Monday (February 21), has the Steelers trading their 2022 first-round pick (No. 20 overall), their 2023 first-round pick and their 2022 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for quarterback Derek Carr.

"Las Vegas trading veteran quarterback Derek Carr became an increasingly unlikely scenario when the team hired Josh McDaniels to be its next head coach this offseason, but the Steelers could ultimately make an offer the Raiders’ brass can’t refuse. Pittsburgh’s roster is in a better position to win with Carr than Las Vegas' squad, as evidenced by their playoff berth with the version of Ben Roethlisberger (PFF’s 33rd-ranked quarterback) we all witnessed this past season," Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle wrote.

Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, leading the Raiders to a 10-7 regular season record while starting in all 17 games in 2021.

The Steelers would inherit the $19.8 million remaining on Carr's contract should a trade agreement be reached.

On Tuesday (February 22) General manager Kevin Colbert -- who recently announced his decision to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft -- confirmed the Steelers planned to tender backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins amid his upcoming restricted free agency, but didn't shy away from adding another player to compete for the starting quarterback role with the former Ohio State standout and Mason Rudolph following Roethlisberger's recent retirement.

"Dwayne will be a restricted free agent, and I'm sure we'll decide to tender him at some point," Colbert said, Steelers.com . "So we have Dwayne and we have Mason. Can we add to that group from the outside? Sure. We'll always look at trades, we'll always look at unrestricted groups, at potential cuts down the road and make those comparisons and compare what it's going to cost us, either from a draft compensation standpoint or from a free agency, salary cap availability decision and what that will do to the rest of your team."

"“We know we’re going to add to the position. I can’t tell you how at this point. We will go to camp with four. If we had to start today with Mason as our starter, let’s go. We’ll try to build the best team around him,” Colbert added via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.