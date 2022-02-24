N.O.R.E. Confirms The Game Will Appear On 'Drink Champs'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 24, 2022
The hype over the next Drink Champs guest isn't fading away anytime soon. Fans are always eager to find clues that will lead to the next guest on the beloved podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Now that a new revealing clip from the show has hit the 'Net, Noreaga decided to provide some insight on the upcoming episode.
On Thursday, February 24, the "Super Thug" rapper uploaded a leaked video clip from an upcoming episode of Drink Champs featuring The Game. In the brief clip, we can see the Los Angeles rapper seated at the table with N.O.R.E. and EFN. In the caption, the host acknowledges the leak but promotes the episode anyways.
"@2cool2bl0g bootlegged us 😂😂😂 so the cats outta the bag!!! New @drinkchamps featuring who.,……?" N.O.R.E. wrote in the caption.
The episode was shot after The Game appeared alongside Kanye West at his Donda 2 listening concert in Miami so it's possible that we'll hear the full backstory on his performance and so much more. During the event, the former G-Unit rapper joined Ye in front of his burnt, childhood home as they performed their song "Eazy" from the album. Following the show, The Game gave thanks to Ye for inviting him to be a part of the epic event.
"We all grateful for Yeezy, but no one more than me. @kanyewest #Numinati," Game wrote in his Instagram caption.
As of this report, The Game's episode of Drink Champs does not have a release date, but we'll probably hear about its debut soon enough. Meanwhile, N.O.R.E. and EFN are focused on dropping their newest episode featuring Twista, which drops this Friday. Check out a clip from the Chi-Town legend's upcoming episode below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE