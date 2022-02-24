N.O.R.E. Confirms The Game Will Appear On 'Drink Champs'

The hype over the next Drink Champs guest isn't fading away anytime soon. Fans are always eager to find clues that will lead to the next guest on the beloved podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Now that a new revealing clip from the show has hit the 'Net, Noreaga decided to provide some insight on the upcoming episode.

On Thursday, February 24, the "Super Thug" rapper uploaded a leaked video clip from an upcoming episode of Drink Champs featuring The Game. In the brief clip, we can see the Los Angeles rapper seated at the table with N.O.R.E. and EFN. In the caption, the host acknowledges the leak but promotes the episode anyways.

"@2cool2bl0g bootlegged us 😂😂😂 so the cats outta the bag!!! New @drinkchamps featuring who.,……?" N.O.R.E. wrote in the caption.