Pardison Fontaine And Tory Lanez Trade Shots On Twitter

It was a long day on social media for Tory Lanez. After defending himself against the revealing posts Megan Thee Stallion uploaded following their court hearing, the rapper-singer stood his guard against Meg's fanbase and her man, Pardison Fontaine.

On Wednesday, February 24, the "Backin It Up" rapper hit back at Tory Lanez after the Canadian artist tweeted his explanation for the seemingly damning text message he sent to Meg on the night she was shot in the foot. Pardi clearly wasn't happy about the way Lanez handled the situation so he decided to talk to him directly in a pair of tweets.

"@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about," Pardi tweeted. "@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME."