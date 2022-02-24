Pardison Fontaine And Tory Lanez Trade Shots On Twitter
By Tony M. Centeno
February 24, 2022
It was a long day on social media for Tory Lanez. After defending himself against the revealing posts Megan Thee Stallion uploaded following their court hearing, the rapper-singer stood his guard against Meg's fanbase and her man, Pardison Fontaine.
On Wednesday, February 24, the "Backin It Up" rapper hit back at Tory Lanez after the Canadian artist tweeted his explanation for the seemingly damning text message he sent to Meg on the night she was shot in the foot. Pardi clearly wasn't happy about the way Lanez handled the situation so he decided to talk to him directly in a pair of tweets.
"@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about," Pardi tweeted. "@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME."
Tory didn't waste too much time with his response. The Alone At Prom rapper basically told Pardi that he's not fazed by any of his attempts to link up. In fact, Tory said their interaction already happened without anything happening.
".... @pardi we’ve had this encounter ... u did nothing 🥱put ya phone down big fella ...." Tory tweeted.
Pardi and Tory's tense Twitter exchange came after Megan Thee Stallion went off on Lanez for denying his involvement in the shooting that injured her foot, and blogger DJ Akademiks for tweeting an alleged false report about their court hearing on Wednesday. The posts on her Instagram page alleged that Lanez took responsibility for the shooting that happened back in July 2020. She also claimed that the report Akademiks spread to his following was false from the start.
"Big AKKKK??? LITTLE Boy please," Megan wrote in an Instagram Story post. "Why would you post there was no DNA FOUND but now saying it's inconclusive ?? How are YOU Speficially able to see documents before they come out in court? What you saying is his lawyer sharing evidence with bloggers? Got it. Take yo big a** on somewhere."