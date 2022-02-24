Popular WWE Superstar Leaving Company: Report

WWE superstar Cesaro is reportedly leaving the company after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

PWInsider.com reports Cesaro's contract recently expired and the company offered an extension on his previous deal, which was declined, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

The Lucerne, Switzerland native will not be subject to a 90-day non-complete clause -- as was the case with superstars who were recently released by the company -- as his departure comes after the completion of his contract.

Cesaro initially signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2011, having gained notoriety wrestling under his real name, Claudio Castagnoli, for several promotions including Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling NOAH, CZW and CHIKARA, both as a singles competitor and as part of the Kings of Wrestling tag-team alongside Chris Hero.

The 41-year-old made his main roster debut as Antonio Cesaro in 2012 -- with WWE later dropping the first name -- and won the United States championship several months later.

Cesaro was also a multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Tag Team champion alongside Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tyson Kidd during his stint with the company.

The Swiss native last appeared on WWE television on February 11, losing a match to Happy Corbin on Friday Night SmackDown.