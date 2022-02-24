This Arizona County Landed Among America's Top 50 Worst Counties To Live In

The United States is home to more than 328 million people and spans nearly 3.8 million square miles. Among the vast expanse of the country, there are some places that offer less desirable living conditions.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of America's top 50 worst counties to live in. The website states, "Inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. created an index of three measures — poverty, life expectancy at birth, and bachelor’s degree attainment — to identify the worst U.S. counties to live in."

According to the study, one Arizona counties is among the worst counties in America to live in.

Apache County came in at number 30 on the list. The county's poverty rate is 35.5% while the percentage of adults with bachelor's degree is at 12.3%. The county has a life expectancy at birth of 72.9 years.

Here's what the website says about the county:

"Apache County, Arizona, is located in the northeast corner of the state and covers much of the Navajo Nation. Like many counties with large Native American populations, economic opportunity is scarce in Apache County. More than one-third of the population live below the poverty line, more than one in every 10 members of the labor force are unemployed, and more than one in every five households earn less than $10,000 a year.

Such limited economic opportunity and widespread poverty can take a public health toll. In Apache County, life expectancy at birth is only about 73 years — six years shy of the national average."

Click here to see the full list of America's worst counties to live in.