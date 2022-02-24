This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Indianapolis

We all love eating out at restaurants, but sometimes our budgets don't allow for it. So, finding the best cheap eats in town is a priority for some of us.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated spots for cheap eats in the city. But don't worry, the affordable price doesn't make them any less delicious than any place else.

According to Yelp, the best spot for cheap eats in Indianapolis is The Garage Food Hall. One Yelp user left raving reviews for the spot, stating:

“They have done such a great job with the entire Bottleworks (old Coca-Cola factory). This is my second visit to The Garage Food Hall and I grabbed a Lobster Roll at J's Lobster & Seafood Market. I have had a few lobster rolls in my past and this one was probably my least favorite. It lacked seasoning and love in the kitchen. However, it certainly taste fresh. We also had Chabati Beta (Pakastani/Indian) and I was mad at myself that I didn't order that instead so I could eat it all. You win some, you lose some! I lost. However, the place has great energy, light and airy, plenty of places to sit and some bomb craft beverages. Parking is also a breeze.”

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 spots for cheap eats in the city:

The Garage Food Hall Indy's Historic Steer-In Restaurant The Eagle Wei Ramen Punch Burger Asian Snack Yats Sauce on the Side Papa Bears Chicken Baby's

Click here to check out the full list of the city's highest-rated cheap eats.