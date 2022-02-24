This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Indianapolis

By Ginny Reese

February 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We all love eating out at restaurants, but sometimes our budgets don't allow for it. So, finding the best cheap eats in town is a priority for some of us.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated spots for cheap eats in the city. But don't worry, the affordable price doesn't make them any less delicious than any place else.

According to Yelp, the best spot for cheap eats in Indianapolis is The Garage Food Hall. One Yelp user left raving reviews for the spot, stating:

“They have done such a great job with the entire Bottleworks (old Coca-Cola factory). This is my second visit to The Garage Food Hall and I grabbed a Lobster Roll at J's Lobster & Seafood Market. I have had a few lobster rolls in my past and this one was probably my least favorite. It lacked seasoning and love in the kitchen. However, it certainly taste fresh. We also had Chabati Beta (Pakastani/Indian) and I was mad at myself that I didn't order that instead so I could eat it all. You win some, you lose some! I lost. However, the place has great energy, light and airy, plenty of places to sit and some bomb craft beverages. Parking is also a breeze.”

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 spots for cheap eats in the city:

  1. The Garage Food Hall
  2. Indy's Historic Steer-In Restaurant
  3. The Eagle
  4. Wei Ramen
  5. Punch Burger
  6. Asian Snack
  7. Yats
  8. Sauce on the Side
  9. Papa Bears Chicken
  10. Baby's

Click here to check out the full list of the city's highest-rated cheap eats.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.