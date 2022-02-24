This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Las Vegas

We all love eating out at restaurants, but sometimes our budgets don't allow for it. So, finding the best cheap eats in town is a priority for some of us.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated spots for cheap eats in the city. But don't worry, the affordable price doesn't make them any less delicious than any place else.

According to Yelp, the best spot for cheap eats in Las Vegas is Lefty-J's Island Favorites. One Yelp user left raving reviews for the spot, stating:

“Wow.. First time in and the place is soo cute love the mural.

Now the food!!! Was delicious. I got the garlic chicken and my son got the pork and cabbage and both were amazing. We barely made it home the smell of food was so yummy. But we made it and really enjoyed.. Ate it so fast i forgot to take a pic. But thats ok cuz we will be back for more.”

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 spots for cheap eats in the city:

Lefty-J's Island Favorites Luke's Lobster Las Vegas Shang Artisan Noodle Bajamar Seafood & Tacos The Crack Shack Tacos El Gordo Hash House A Go Go Nacho Daddy The Magic Noodle Makai Pacific Island Grill

Click here to check out the full list of the city's highest-rated cheap eats.