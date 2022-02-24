This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Louisville

We all love eating out at restaurants, but sometimes our budgets don't allow for it. So, finding the best cheap eats in town is a priority for some of us.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated spots for cheap eats in the city. But don't worry, the affordable price doesn't make them any less delicious than any place else.

According to Yelp, the best spot for cheap eats in Louisville is Six Forks Burger. One Yelp user left raving reviews for the spot, stating:

“Have you ever eaten one of those meals that are so sloppy that you have sauce running down your face, arms, and shirt but you don't care because its so good? That would be my experience at Six Forks. After every bite I instinctively let out an "Mmmmm" while trying to clean up my face. I just had to give up on the shirt.”

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 spots for cheap eats in the city:

Six Forks Burger Lonnie's Best Taste of Chicago The Fish House/ Cafe Beignet The Eagle Caribbean Cafe Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue Kern's Korner District 6 Yummy Pollo The Table

Click here to check out the full list of the city's highest-rated cheap eats.