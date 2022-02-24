This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

February 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

On a cool, winter day or dreary rain-filled afternoon, nothing can fill your belly or warm your soul like a good bowl of chili. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chili in each state, and one restaurant in Charlotte snagged the top spot for North Carolina. According to the site:

"Piled high on a plate of fries, served with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, or made sans toppings, this dish is delicious no matter how you like to have it prepared."

So which North Carolina restaurant has the best chili in the state?

Pinky's Westside Grill

According to the list, this Charlotte eatery serves up the best chili in all of North Carolina. Try the veggie chili with cheddar and onions on its own or top off an order of waffle fries for a tasty treat that you're sure to enjoy.Pinky's has even been featured on the hit TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Pinky's Westside Grill is located at 1600 W. Morehead Street in Charlotte. A second location in Huntersville is at 9818 Gilead Road, Suite 101B.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Pinky's Westside Grill, the popular eatery that was named one of the best restaurants in Charlotte by Conde Nast Traveler, makes an amazing veggie chili that will blow you away."

Check out the full report here.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.