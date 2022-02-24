This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Tennessee

On a cool, winter day or dreary rain-filled afternoon, nothing can fill your belly or warm your soul like a good bowl of chili. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chili in each state, and one restaurant in Knoxville snagged the top spot for Tennessee. According to the site:

"Piled high on a plate of fries, served with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, or made sans toppings, this dish is delicious no matter how you like to have it prepared."

So which Tennessee restaurant has the best chili in the state?

D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream

According to the list, this Knoxville eatery serves up the best chili in all of Tennessee. While D&B's chili doesn't come in a bowl, it does come with something even better – a hot dog. The chili cheese dog is topped with the restaurant's homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese, but if a that isn't your style, try an order of chili cheese fries instead.

D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream is located at 8909 Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"You will find the best chili in Tennessee piled high on a chili cheese dog at D&B's Hot Dogs in Knoxville. Started by two stay-at-home dads, D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream uses family recipes to create their amazing offerings which are made fresh daily by hand."

