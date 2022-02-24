This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best fries in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best french fries in every state, which included The Southern Kitchen and Bar as the top choice for Alabama.

"Just looking at the menu at this Alabama family-style restaurant makes you hungry," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "When it comes to fries, they are at the top of their game. They start with thin-cut, super crispy potatoes and drizzle jalapeño-honey sauce over the top for a kick. Incredible!"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best fries in every state: