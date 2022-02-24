This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Connecticut

A Fairfield restaurant is being credited as having the best fries in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best french fries in every state, which included Super Duper Weenie as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The fries at Super Duper Weenie have many fans, probably due to being freshly cut from carefully selected potatoes and fried to perfect crispness," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "Simply adorned with fresh black pepper and salt, these fries have a delicious simplicity."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best fries in every state: