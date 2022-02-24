This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited as having the best fries in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best french fries in every state, which included The Fix Burger Bar as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Not only does this burger bar have deliciously crisp fries to compliment the vast selection of sandwiches, but it also offers vegetable fries," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "The restaurant rounds out your meal choices with a great beer selection to wash down those yummy fried potatoes."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best fries in every state: