This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Virginia
By Jason Hall
February 24, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
An Arlington restaurant is being credited as having the best fries in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best french fries in every state, which included Green Pig Bistro as the top choice for Virginia.
"Travel & Leisure voted Green Pig Bistro's fries the best in Virginia," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "Part of the reason is their fresh hand-cut potatoes. The rest is due to their culinary approach: topping a perfectly cooked fry with duck liver gravy on top."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best fries in every state:
