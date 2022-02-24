Utah Couple Arrested For Stealing Over $200K In Burglary Ring

A Utah couple was arrested Thursday for their involvement in a massive burglary ring, where over $200,000 worth of goods was stolen.

Joshua William Corbin, 36, and Charlee Dawn Hansen, 26, are facing burglary, theft and possession charges, according to ABC 4. The duo committed eight burglaries targeting vehicles in Salt Lake County and the Station Condominiums in Holladay, Utah.

Officials said they stole over $200,000 worth of goods, including stamps, coins, comic books, records, auto parts, golf clubs, guitars, identification documents and more, according to ABC 4. They used a stolen Dodge Ram truck that had stolen plates to transport their loot, police said.

On February 7, police searched Corbin's home after obtaining a search warrant. Corbin sped away in a truck as authorities approached his home. At the house, items reported stolen from the condominiums were found, in addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property in a storage unit that was listed under his sister's name. There were also two stolen firearms.

A few days later, Corbin was spotted with Hansen, but they fled in their vehicle. About two weeks later, Corbin was found driving a car that Hansen was caught on surveillance camera stealing. He tried to flee again when police approached, but he hit two police cars in attempts of escaping He was placed into custody.

Hansen was interviewed by authorities and she admitted to participating in the burglaries as her boyfriend's lookout.

Both are currently being held at Salt Lake County Jail. They were both already on probation and parole. Hansen is facing 19 charges and Corbin is facing 21.