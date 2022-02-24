WATCH: Hilarious Video Of Mom Surprising Ohio Reporter Goes Viral

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 24, 2022

Behind the scene concept. Cameraman working on professional camera taking TV interviewer, professional news reporter making news outdoors.
Photo: Getty Images

A mother's love knows no boundaries!

Ohio's ABC 6 reporter Myles Harris had a surprise visit when his mom, Sandi, stopped by while he was out in the field reporting on Saturday (February 19).

The hilarious video has gone viral since it was posted on Harris' Instagram.

In the video, you can see Harris getting ready to film and as he looks over his shoulder, he notices his mom's vehicle approaching him.

He looks annoyed and throws his arms to his side then looks to the cameraman and says, "This is my mom, hold on."

His mom pulls up next to him and happily yells "Hi, baby!" Harris responds to his mom saying, "I'm trying to work right now and you're over there calling my phone. This is DeAngelo, you can say hi."

His mom yells, "Hi DeAngelo" and Harris goes onto say, "and don't be holding up traffic, cause you got cars behind you."

Sandi says, "Alright" and blows Harris a kiss as she drives off.

Harris' posted the video to Instagram with the caption:

"Typical Sandi 🤦🏽‍♂️ Yes, typical Sandi… Thanks for @deangelodbyrd who kept rolling 🎥"

Since the video was posted it has been viewed nearly 900,000 times, has over 100,000 and has recieved over 6,000 comments.

