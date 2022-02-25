5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Arizona
By Ginny Reese
February 25, 2022
Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.
Only In Your State compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Arizona. Here are five celebrities that hail from the Grand Canyon State:
Emma Stone
You probably know this famous actress from her roles in several different movies, including Cruella, The Amazing Spiderman, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and The Help. Stone grew up in Scottsdale and even participated in the Valley Youth Theater.
Chester Bennington
The late Chester Bennington is from Phoenix. He was the frontman of the rock band Linkin Park. He sadly passed away in in 2017.
Nate Ruess
Nate Ruess is known for being the frontman of the band "Fun." He was actually born in Iowa, but he grew up in Glendale. He attended Deer Valley High School
Sandra Day O'Connor
The former Supreme Court justice spent much of her childhood on a ranch outside of Duncan. She once served as Assistant Attorney General within the Arizona County of Appeals.
Alice Cooper
Cooper was born in Detroit, but moved to Arizona as a child. The rocker attended Cortez High School and later. Grand Canyon University even presented the musician with an honorary doctorate.
