5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Arizona

By Ginny Reese

February 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Only In Your State compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Arizona. Here are five celebrities that hail from the Grand Canyon State:

Emma Stone

You probably know this famous actress from her roles in several different movies, including Cruella, The Amazing Spiderman, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and The Help. Stone grew up in Scottsdale and even participated in the Valley Youth Theater.

Photo: Getty Images

Chester Bennington

The late Chester Bennington is from Phoenix. He was the frontman of the rock band Linkin Park. He sadly passed away in in 2017.

Photo: Getty Images

Nate Ruess

Nate Ruess is known for being the frontman of the band "Fun." He was actually born in Iowa, but he grew up in Glendale. He attended Deer Valley High School

Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Day O'Connor

The former Supreme Court justice spent much of her childhood on a ranch outside of Duncan. She once served as Assistant Attorney General within the Arizona County of Appeals.

Photo: Getty Images

Alice Cooper

Cooper was born in Detroit, but moved to Arizona as a child. The rocker attended Cortez High School and later. Grand Canyon University even presented the musician with an honorary doctorate.

Photo: Getty Images

Click here to see the full list of more celebrities from Arizona.

