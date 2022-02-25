5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Arizona

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Only In Your State compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Arizona. Here are five celebrities that hail from the Grand Canyon State:

Emma Stone

You probably know this famous actress from her roles in several different movies, including Cruella, The Amazing Spiderman, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and The Help. Stone grew up in Scottsdale and even participated in the Valley Youth Theater.