J. Cole, Future, Nick Cannon & More Hop On EarthGang's 'Ghetto Gods' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 25, 2022
Atlanta duo EARTHGANG return with their brand new album, and they've recruited a handful of heavy hitters and rising stars for the project.
On Friday, February 25, Olu a.k.a Johnny Venus and WowGr8 a.k.a Doctur Dot released their sophomore album GHETTO GODS via Dreamville/Interscope Records. The album features fresh verses from their label boss J. Cole plus a plethora of artists who are either quickly blowing up in the game or established legends. Following the album's intro and the title track, Future is the first to appear on the club-friendly banger "BILLI." Immediately afterward, Dreamville's own J.I.D. and Cole thrown down on "WATERBOYZ."
"They can't f**k with me and I stand on that quote/That's never gon' change like Santa Claus clothes," Cole raps on the track. "I know a young man wanna stand on my throat, But I never hate, I'm a fan of lil' bro/But bro got a long way to go, If he think that he ever gon' catch up with Cole."
The rest of album comes with other outstanding collaborations with the likes of Musiq Soulchild, who lends his soothing vocals to "AMEN," plus CeeLo Green and Nick Cannon, who team up with the duo on their inspirational track "POWER." The ladies also had to represent on the album. Rising stars Baby Tate and Lynae Vanee make special contribution to the project while Dreamville's Ari Lennox, who just performed at iHeart's Living Black!, closes out the LP.
The album comes nearly three years after EARTHGANG dropped their Dreamville debut Mirrorland, which features Young Thug, T-Pain, Kehlani and more. It also arrives a year and half after they contributed to Spillage Village's 2020 album Spilligion. Before they dropped their new album, the duo also dropped the music video for "ALL EYES ON ME." Watch the video below.