J. Cole, Future, Nick Cannon & More Hop On EarthGang's 'Ghetto Gods' Album

Atlanta duo EARTHGANG return with their brand new album, and they've recruited a handful of heavy hitters and rising stars for the project.

On Friday, February 25, Olu a.k.a Johnny Venus and WowGr8 a.k.a Doctur Dot released their sophomore album GHETTO GODS via Dreamville/Interscope Records. The album features fresh verses from their label boss J. Cole plus a plethora of artists who are either quickly blowing up in the game or established legends. Following the album's intro and the title track, Future is the first to appear on the club-friendly banger "BILLI." Immediately afterward, Dreamville's own J.I.D. and Cole thrown down on "WATERBOYZ."

"They can't f**k with me and I stand on that quote/That's never gon' change like Santa Claus clothes," Cole raps on the track. "I know a young man wanna stand on my throat, But I never hate, I'm a fan of lil' bro/But bro got a long way to go, If he think that he ever gon' catch up with Cole."