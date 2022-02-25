North Carolina Man Celebrates Birthday With Major Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

February 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whenever you make a wish and blow out the candles on a birthday cake, you may hope for love, good health and maybe a bit of money. However, one man in North Carolina got a head start on his birthday when he scored a huge lottery win in a second-chance drawing.

Chad Wharton, a UPS worker from Burlington, recently tried his luck at the lottery. While his first try didn't win a huge prize, he ended up winning $150,000 in the February 9 Holiday Winnings second-chance drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. When he got the notification that he won a prize, he was anxious to see just how lucky he was.

"I was so nervous I just cross my fingers," he recalled. "When I opened it, I thought it wasn't real."

The win came at the perfect time, too, about a week before Wharton's birthday.

"It was a great early birthday present," he told lottery officials. "I never thought it would happen to me, but it happened."

Wharton claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday (February 25), bringing home a belated birthday present of $106,515 after state and federal taxes.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Well, it doesn't look like a birthday party is in the works, but he told lottery officials he does hope to pay off some bills and invest the rest.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.