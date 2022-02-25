This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In Tennessee

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across Tennessee, only one bakery could take the top spot.

"From dipped to filled to sprinkled, the perfect cupcake can be hard to come by. Whether it's texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it's easy to cross the line between sickly sweet and 'to die for' good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can't wait for you to visit them."

So what is the best cupcake in all of Tennessee?

The Red Velvet Cupcake at The Cupcake Collection

The Cupcake Collection in Nashville has a long list of delicious flavors, such as the sweet potato cupcakes or strawberry cheesecake cupcake, but the red velvet was named the best in the entire state.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Tennessee's best cupcakes.

"'Seriously the best dessert on the run you can find in Nashville, if not the whole Southeastern United States,' says one Yelp reviewer of The Cupcake Collection. We'd like to tell you to try each and every one of these gourmet treats, but instead, we'll recommend the classic red velvet cupcake. You can thank us later."

