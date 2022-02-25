This Historic Denver Spot Serves The Best Bar Food In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

February 25, 2022

Beer and Wings
Photo: Getty Images

When people are looking for a great bar to check out, they're not just looking for drinks. They're also looking at the food they can nibble on with their alcoholic beverages. From chips and chicken wings to burgers and quesadillas, there's no shortage of snacks and small plates to savor at a bar.

Sometimes the food can be better than full-fledged restaurants! With that said, where you can find the most delicious bar food in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That, you can head on over to...

My Brother's Bar!

This historic spot has been around since 1970! Here's what writers said about this historic spot:

"My Brother's Bar, which is the oldest bar in Denver, Colorado, has some of the tastiest bar food around. Situated near the South Platte River, My Brother's Bar is not only known for its drinks and mouth-watering burgers, but also for its delicious mini corn dogs, which are listed on the menu as Cornucopia."

You can find My Brother's Bar at 2376 15th St. in Denver. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click here to check out other American bars serving up tasty food alongside drinks.

