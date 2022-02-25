This Utah City Is Among The Hardest-Working In America

By Dani Medina

February 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that the majority of the United States shows a strong work ethic when it comes to people and their jobs. But just how hard do we work?

According to WalletHub, American workers put in 1,767 hours a year. That's nearly 170 hours more than Japan and 400 more than the United Kingdom. WalletHub compared 116 of the country's most populated cities using direct and indirect work factors. Direct work factors include average workweek hours, employment rates and the share of engaged workers, among others. Indirect work factors include commute times, leisure times and volunteer groups.

"Some U.S. cities represent the strong work ethic that helped to build the world’s biggest economy better than others," WalletHub said.

Using this data, WalletHub compiled a list of the hardest-working cities in the United States — and one Utah city is on the list. Salt Lake City comes in at No. 15 with a score of 68.75.

Here's a look at the top 10 hardest-working cities in the U.S.:

  1. Anchorage, Alaska
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  4. San Francisco, California
  5. Irving, Texas
  6. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  7. Norfolk, Virginia
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. Plano, Texas
  10. Dallas, Texas

For the full report, click here.

