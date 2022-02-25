Utah Police Trolls Driver Whose Truck Got Stuck In Snow During Pursuit

A Utah man's luck ran out this week when he was arrested following a police pursuit this week. What the driver didn't expect, however, is that it would be his getaway truck that ultimately let him down.

Utah Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post Friday that a man's car ended up stuck in the snow during a police pursuit in Wayne County. The post started off with a joke: "ARE YOU TRUING TO LOSE ME"

Police then explained the scenario that unfolded in Parowan, Utah, along with two photos of the blue Chevy truck in the snow. Police also made sure to take the opportunity to brag about their all-wheel-drive vehicles!

"This week Trooper Withers proved just how valuable knowing your vehicle and your limits really is. The driver of the Chevy thought for sure our Trooper and his charger wouldn't make it up this snowy mountain as he tried to lose them....little did he know our charger's are all wheel drive!" the Facebook post said.

Police added the man was arrested on suspicion of a DUI. "Maybe that's why he thought to go that way," police joked.

Utah Highway Patrol finished off the post with, "Insert Chevy jokes here." 😂