3 Hidden Gems In Indianapolis You Have To See

By Ginny Reese

February 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Indianapolis has many amazing things that make the city unique and fun. There are things all over the city that you may not look at every day, however, that make it seem new and exciting.

Here are three hidden gems in Indianapolis that you have to visit:

The Ruins At Holliday Park

Though these ruins are actually Roman relics, they do still have a classic look. The Ruins were actually once a part of a New York skyscraper back in the 1950s. That building was torn down to make a modern skyscraper, and now they sit at Holliday Park for visitors to see.

Indianapolis Moon Tree

The Indianapolis Moon Tree actually spent some time on the moon as a seed. It was taken up by Apollo 14 astronauts. It was then returned to Earth and has grown into a thriving sycamore. The Indianapolis Moon Tree is one of 50 moon trees around the country. You can see it on the grounds of the Indiana Statehouse downtown.

City Market Catacombs

Many might not know about the spooky catacombs that lie beneath the City Market. You can take a tour down below, which are the remains of the 19th century Tomlinson Hall, before it burned down.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.